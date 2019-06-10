Woman Captures The Perfect Pic Of A Seagull Snatching A Lobster Roll Right Out Of Her Hand

Food...once it comes to the table, do you dig in immediately or do you take 400 plus pics for Instagram?

If you answered Instagram, you might wanna rethink that. Why? Well, a seagull might snatch it away. It's a lesson poor Alicia Jessop had to learn the hard way. And with a crazy expensive lobster roll at that! Picture this, she's visiting Maine, sitting outside on a patio somewhere, trying to snag a pic of her delicious lobster roll WHEN a crazy seagull swoops in to steal it! Sadly, all she's left with is this hilarious pic!

RIP lobster roll. Somewhere, out there, sits one happy and fat seagull.

