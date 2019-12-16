Woman Calls Police On KFC After Receiving The Wrong Order At Drive Thru

Almost all fast food eaters have experienced getting the wrong order at a drive thru. While most drive off without realizing, or check the bag to confirm the order, the error usually doesn’t lead to police getting called. However, that’s exactly what happened in Wisconsin over the weekend, when a woman called police after KFC gave her the wrong order.

The woman arrived at the Wisconsin KFC around 8 P.M. on Saturday and ordered a chicken sandwich at the drive thru. When she received the wrong order, KFC employees offered to make another one, but the woman refused. She then called the police claiming employees were “giving her attitude.”

Once the police arrived, with the woman still stationed at the drive thru, she told them she received another sandwich, but “did not feel comfortable eating it, and wanted her money back." Police continuously reminded both the customer and employees that this was not a police issue. It seems citizens will just have to figure out the chicken sandwich disputes on their own.

Via Fox News