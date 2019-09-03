Woman Brings In Nearly 100 Stray Dogs To Protect Them From Hurricane Dorian

September 3, 2019
JT
JT
Stray Dogs, Rescues, Shelters, Chain Link Fence

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

As Hurricane Dorian made its way up and down the Bahamas, one women decided to do whatever she could to protect as many as the island's creatures as she could.

Chella Phillips runs the rescue The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, and she opened the doors of her home to nearly 100 rescue dogs in order to project them from the powerful winds of Hurricane Dorian.

Phillips wrote on Facebook, "97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since lastnight, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in."

Phillips told news station WFTS that she lost power and has some water in her home, but her and the dogs are safe.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian
Protection
Dogs
Rescue
Help
Kindness
Sweet
Stray Dogs
Rescue Dogs
Shelter

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes