Wisconsin Inmate Confesses To ‘Making A Murderer’ Killing

Netflix may have to bring back their hit documentary series, ‘Making A Murderer’ for a third season, because things just got a lot more interesting. The filmmakers behind a new, unaffiliated documentary ‘Convicting A Murderer’ say a Wisconsin inmate has confessed to the killing of Teresa Halbach, and it wasn’t Steven Avery or Brendan Dassey.

Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey are both serving life sentences for the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005. The two rose to fame thanks to the Netflix docuseries ‘Making A Murderer’ and continue to claim their innocence. Now the filmmakers behind a new documentary say while filming, they received a confession from a different inmate. “We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” said director Shawn Rech.

We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.#MakingAMurderer2 #WorkingOnIt #NotsoFast — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

Steven Avery’s lawyer tweeted about the supposed confession, but remains skeptical. “We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated," Zellner tweeted. Meanwhile, the filmmakers of the new series say that law enforcement has not confirmed the confession's legitimacy. The Steven Avery story continues to shock to the world.

Via CBS News