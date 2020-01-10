[Video] Will Smith Goes Through Entire Career In Epic ‘Tonight Show’ Rap

From starting out as a rapper, to starring in his own television series, to becoming one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Will Smith has dominated Hollywood for over 30 years now. The actor has done many things throughout his illustrious career, and now he has a way for fans to reminisce about all of it. Smith stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ recently, where he and host Jimmy Fallon delivered an epic rap spanning Smith’s entire career.

Video of Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Rap the History of Will Smith

In the rap, Smith and Fallon go through the biggest moments in the actor’s career, starting with his rap career, and ending by promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Bad Boys For Life.’ “Six whole years I lived with the Banks, so if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks/But a real big star needs a real big screen/So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean,” Will Smith raps in the now viral video. Fallon and Smith then split verses, touching every major project Smith was a part of.

Of course, all this was to promote his upcoming sequel in the ‘Bad Boys’ series. ‘Bad Boys For Life’ will hit theaters on January 17th. At this rate, it won’t be long before we get a second part to Smith’s career rap.

Via Rolling Stone