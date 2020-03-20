Will Smith Blames ‘I Am Legend’ For Coronavirus Misinformation

During these confusing times, many are turning to science fiction virus outbreak movies to inform themselves. This is why Will Smith is putting blame on himself and his 2008 movie, ‘I Am Legend.’ The actor recently joined his wife’s ‘Red Talk’ roundtable series, and jokingly blamed the film for outbreak misinformation, before sharing what he learned while making the film.

‘I Am Legend’ follows Smith’s character, who is the last person left on earth after a global outbreak. Of course, the movie is science fiction, but Smith felt the need to join his wife’s talk series to discuss what he learned about pandemics while researching for the part. “I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made 'I Am Legend' so I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” Smith jokes causing laughter from his family.

Though it started with a laugh, Smith made sure to share of his experience and relay information to people looking for tips during the coronavirus outbreak. The group also had on a pandemic expert who explained to the family and audience what exactly a pandemic is. With many stuck in quarantine, the Smith family is using their platform to spread helpful knowledge.

Via Fox News