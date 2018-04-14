Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Will Ferrell Hurt In SUV Crash

Ferrell's car was apparently side-swiped and flipped over.

Comic actor Will Ferrell was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Thursday night in Orange County California.  The accident, where Ferrell's car was apparently side-swiped and flipped over, left him and two others in the car injured.  Ferrell was on his way back from an appearance at Oceanside High School where he was playing Anchorman's Ron Burgundy at a Funny or Die event.

Luckily, Ferrell has since been released from the hospital without any serious injuries.

Source: LA Times & MSN

