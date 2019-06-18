Will Ferrell And Laura Dern To Star In Film Based On Collin Street Bakery Embezzling Scandal

In 2013, an employee was found to have stolen $17 million from the Corsicana bakery where he was employed.

Jenkins spent the money he stole from Collin Street Bakery on cars, extravagant shopping sprees for his wife, vacation homes and did for nearly a decade. In 2015, he was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling form the bakery. His wife Kay was sentenced to five years probation, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Video of Living The Sweet Life | American Greed | CNBC Prime

Now, a Hollywood movie is being produced based on the scandal, with Will Ferrell and Laura Dern set to star in the roles of Sandy and Kay Jenkins, respectively. Filming is expected to being early next year, though a production location has yet to be finalized. Producers of the film, however, have expressed their desire to shoot the film in Texas.

The film, titled Fruitcake, will be the first major Hollywood project for Texas native Trey Selman, a screenwriter who lives about an hour outside of Austin. He says of the film, "I think it's singularly born of a place like Corsicana."

Jenkins died this past March while in a Fort Worth prison hospital.

Via Dallas News