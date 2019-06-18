Will Ferrell And Laura Dern To Star In Film Based On 2013 Corsicana Bakery Embezzling Scandal

June 18, 2019
JT
JT
Will Ferrell, Zoolander 2, Premiere, Red Carpet, Rome, 2016

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Shows

In 2013, an employee was found to have stolen $17 million from the Corsicana bakery where he was employed.

Jenkins spent the money he stole from Collin Street Bakery on cars, extravagant shopping sprees for his wife, vacation homes and did for nearly a decade.  In 2015, he was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling form the bakery.  His wife Kay was sentenced to five years probation, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Now, a Hollywood movie is being produced based on the scandal, with Will Ferrell and Laura Dern set to star in the roles of Sandy and Kay Jenkins, respectively. Filming is expected to being early next year, though a production location has yet to be finalized.  Producers of the film, however, have expressed their desire to shoot the film in Texas.  

The film, titled Fruitcake, will be the first major Hollywood project for Texas native Trey Selman, a screenwriter who lives about an hour outside of Austin.  He says of the film, "I think it's singularly born of a place like Corsicana."

Jenkins died this past March while in a Fort Worth prison hospital.

Via Dallas News

 

 

Tags: 
local
Texas
Movie
Film
Fruitcake
Corsicana
Collin Street Bakery
Will Ferrell
Laura Dern

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes