Will Arnett Set To Host New LEGO Competition Series ‘Lego Masters’

October 31, 2019
LEGO’s have been a popular toy since 1949, but thanks to a string of successful movies, the construction toys are more relevant now than ever. Thanks to their recent success, LEGO is now moving into a new venture, and is bringing along one of the stars of their movie franchise for the ride. It was announced on Wednesday that Will Arnett will host a new Fox competition series called ‘Lego Masters.’

Will Arnett, who voices Batman in the LEGO movie franchise, will host alongside a panel of expert judges to see which contestant is the best block builder. The new show, which Arnett will be credited as an executive producer as well, will launch February, 2020. This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment.

While ‘Lego Masters’ is new to the United States, it first aired in the U.K. in 2017. It quickly became the It’s network’s highest rated new show and doubled its average viewers among young adults. If the success is anywhere close to that in the United States, LEGO will have successfully taken over another industry.

