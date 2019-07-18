The Wienermobile Is Now Available For Rent On AirBNB

Oscar Mayer is making all of our dreams come true in celebration of National Hot Dog Day.

The Wienermobile will be available for rent on AirBNB, with Oscar Mayer accepting bookings for one night stays starting July 24.

The Wienermobile will be decked out with a bed and other furniture so your stay in the "27 foot-long hot dog on wheels" will be as comfortable as possible. There will also be a mini-fridge stocked full of hot dogs, and those lucky enough to stay in the Wienermobile will also receive an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, along with a goodie bag to commemorate their stay.

The vehicle will be available for rent for $136 for the night. Unfortunately, you'll have to make your way to Chicago to do so. The Wienermobile will be parked near Chicago's downtown area to coincide with the first three days of Lollapalooza.

Via NBC DFW