People Are Strapping Fitness Trackers To Bananas

People in China are attaching fitness trackers to bananas, toilet paper rolls and even stuffed animals.

The reason is actually weirder than people attaching fitness trackers to bananas, toilet paper rolls and stuffed animals. Believe it or not, they will actully yeild a heart rate reading!

According to Gizmodo, "To detect heartbeat, trackers beam a green light at a user’s wrist. Blood absorbs green light, so when blood flows faster it absorbs more green light. This process, known as photoplethysmography (PPG), is a relatively simple way to detect how fast a user’s heart is beating.” In a nutshell, it has to do with an object's reflective surface.

So the next time you're at a party showing off your new Apple Watch, wrap it around a banana. The conversation will get even more interesting!

