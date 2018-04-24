Why Are Fans Of Panic! At The Disco Mysteriously Receiving Potatoes In The Mail?

If you're a fan of Panic! at the Disco, you may want to pay special attention to your mailbox over the next few days.

Fans of the band far and wide have all been receiving mysterious packages lately, and they all contain the same item....potatoes.

Hey @AltPress any idea why I got a potato in the mail with @brendonurie's face on it?? @PanicAtTheDisco pic.twitter.com/pP7boYkckk — sarah (@muscadinia) April 23, 2018

Since so many people have been receiving them, we have to think it's not just a joke, right? It somehow connects to their upcoming album Pray for the Wicked, and if you remember from the video for "Say Amen (Saturday Night)," Brendon does stab an intruder with a potato. Technically, it was a knife sticking out of a potato, but for the argument's sake, he killed a guy with a potato.

Video of Panic! At The Disco: Say Amen (Saturday Night) [OFFICIAL VIDEO>

We need to know what's going on!

Via Alt Press