Whoopi Goldberg To Reprise Her ‘Sister Act’ Role For London Musical

The Actress Will Star In The Stage Musical For A Month In 2020

October 25, 2019
Whoopi Goldberg will be searching her closet for her habit and veil, as the actress is set to reprise her role of Deloris Van Cartier from ‘Sister Act.’ Goldberg will be heading to London for the stage musical version of the 1992 film. The show will run from July 29 to August 30, 2020.

Goldberg, who served as producer for the show’s original run in 2008, will return as producer, along with starting in the London revival of the musical. “This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for,” said Jamie Wilson, one of the show’s producers. This is not the first time Goldberg returned to her past, as she reunited with the cast in 2017 for a rendition of ‘I Will Follow Him’ on ‘The View.’

This news comes months after Whoopi Goldberg announces she was hospitalized for sepsis and pneumonia over the summer. ““The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick,” said Goldberg. It seems the actress is ready to get back to her roots, returning to one of her most iconic roles.

Via People

