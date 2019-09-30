The Who’s Pete Townshend Claims Guitar Rock Is Dead

As music continues to change in so many ways, the question for many music aficionados remains; is rock & roll dead? While many bands continue to make new rock music, it doesn’t top the charts the way it used to. The Who’s Pete Townshend believes rock music is still alive and well, however he claims it is guitar rock that is dead, as “they've literally exhausted the possibilities of the guitar.”

The Who guitarist believes virtuosos have “exhausted the possibilities” of the instrument, but that things will change again in the future. https://t.co/8B0rGTnmlH — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) September 29, 2019

Pete Townshend is now 74 years old, and the Who continue to tour around the country, so the guitarist is probably sick of being asked if rock & roll is dead. While Townshend said he believes guitar rock players have “exhausted the possibilities” for the instrument. Yet, the rock icon also believes new forms of music expression will continue to be developed into the future.

What we need is a show like The Voice but only rock bands. There’s lots of young ppl that need to be discovered. — Deanna Rigano (@48nylady) September 29, 2019

With much deference to Pete, I have to disagree. Rock is not about virtuosity... it is about creating hooks and melodies to tell stories. The guitar is going nowhere! — Bruce MacKenzie (@VoxHooligan) September 29, 2019

If that were true, then the piano would have been a played out instrument two hundred years ago, same as every other instrument. Might as well stop making music altogether and just do rhythmic speaking, eh, Pete? Giving up on musical creativity is just giving in to popular trends — Terry Barkley (@tdbark) September 29, 2019

“The guitar may be losing ground, but in part, that's because if you spend an hour on Instagram or YouTube, you will quickly discover unknown people playing the guitar the way a great orchestral violinist like Yehudi Menuhin once might have played his instrument,” said Townshend. While Townshend claims everything has already been done with the guitar, plenty of people on social media disagreed with the rock icon. Still, as music continues to develop, fans must ask what will happen to the guitar.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock