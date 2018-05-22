White Rock Lake Named One Of The World's Most Haunted Bodies Of Water

It's official. White Rock Lake is haunted.

At least according to Reader's Digest, which just named the Northeast Dallas reservoir one of the most haunted bodies of water in the world, joining the likes of Devil’s Pool in Australia and Blackwater River in Florida. Those are very intimidating names.

Ask anyone familiar with the folklore of the city, and they'll probably tell you the story of the "Lady of White Rock," the ghost of a woman who reportedly drowned in the waters. Details may vary, but the story goes a couple picked up a soaking wet woman in the '40s who asked to be taken to her home off Gaston Ave. When the couple arrived, only a wet spot remained the back seat; no woman. The man who answered the door at the address told the couple of his daughter who drowned in the lake two years earlier. Creepy!

Reader's Digest mentioned the tale being reported since 1964, but the Texas Folk Lore Society (who we're more inclined to believe!) first referenced it in 1943.

Video of The Legend of the Lady at White Rock Lake

Be sure to be on the lookout next time you're driving around White Rock Lake, and make sure to have a towel!

Via Advocate