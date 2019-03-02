Where To Play Classic Arcade Games In Dallas-Fort Worth

Sometimes, you just need to play Pac-Man on something other than your cell phone.

We need to give credit where credit is due: our pal Britton Peele from GuideLive did the busywork on this one! He compiled all of the arcades in Dallas-Fort Worth area. Specifically, the ones that have the best classic arcade games.

Here they are, in alphabetical order: along with some of their highlights (pricing, food/drink possibilities, etc.):

Barcadia: 1917 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas; 25-cents a game; bar and food.

Cidercade: 2777 Irving Boulevard, Dallas; free play after admission $10/day $20/month; best cider bar in the country.

Craftcade Pinball Bar: 615 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth; 25-cents/50-cents game (free Skee-Ball); pinball only; bar.

Dave and Buster's: 425 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington; 9450 North Central Expressway, Dallas; 2525 Rio Grande Boulevard, Euless & 2601 Preston Road, Frisco; various-priced (mostly new) games; bar and food.

Free Play: 1730 East Belt Line Road, Richardson, 400 East South Street, Arlington & 505 West Hickory Street, Denton; $5-$10 entry fee; bar.

National Videogame Museum: 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco; $12 general admission/$10 10 and under, senior citizens, educators and active military members; museum.

Nickelrama: 1238 Belt Line Road & 3046 Lavon Drive, Garland; $3.50 entry fee; 5-cents/20-cents a game.

Quarter Lounge Arcade: 1424 Brown Trail, Bedford; $3 entry fee/$5.50 unlimited console play; 25-cents videogames/50-cents pinball.

Regeneration Arcade Bar: 17721 Dallas Parkway, Dallas; $5 admission M-Th/$10 F-Sun; free play.

Round1: 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine & 3811 South Cooper Street, Arlington; prices vary.

Select Start Arcade and Bar: 2812 Elm Street, Dallas; prices vary; bar.

Tornado Terry's: 4530 Keller Hicks Road, Keller; $15 admission; most games are free.

Source: GuideLive

