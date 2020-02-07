‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Stuns Viewers With Incredible Puzzle Guess
As the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Pat Sajak has just about seen it all. However, what happened on a recent episode of the game show had the host in just as much shock as the audience and viewers at home. Contestant Jessie Rebhan managed to correctly guess a three word puzzle, with only four letters showing.
The middle school teacher form Florida was tasked with solving a three word puzzle, but after only getting four letters on the board, her task became quite daunting. The category was “what are you doing?” as Jessie added “P-C-D-O” to the already given “R-S-T-L-N-E.” This resulted in a puzzle reading “_ _ _ _ N_ / _ / _ _ _CER.”
Not sure how Jessie did that on Wheel Of Fortune. But easy one of the best solves I’ve ever seen.— JustATitansFan (@crash8130) February 7, 2020
How the heck did she get that? Buying a juicer... wow impressed @WheelofFortune— Stabi -- (@StabiH) February 7, 2020
re: wheel of fortune— Chris Williams (@chrsjwilliams) February 7, 2020
pat sajak(wheel of fortune‘a host 30+ years): i don’t understand this game
me: same
"It looks daunting to me, but you know, you have 10 seconds. ... Good luck," said host Pat Sajak. Barely using any time, Jessie quickly blurted out “buying a juicer,” nailing the puzzle with no problem. Fans were shocked at the incredible guess as it brought her game winnings to a total of $52,328. Not bad, as now she can actually go buy a juicer.
