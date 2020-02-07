‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Stuns Viewers With Incredible Puzzle Guess

The Contestant Correctly Guessed The Answer Showing Only Four Letters

February 7, 2020
As the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Pat Sajak has just about seen it all. However, what happened on a recent episode of the game show had the host in just as much shock as the audience and viewers at home. Contestant Jessie Rebhan managed to correctly guess a three word puzzle, with only four letters showing.

The middle school teacher form Florida was tasked with solving a three word puzzle, but after only getting four letters on the board, her task became quite daunting. The category was “what are you doing?” as Jessie added “P-C-D-O” to the already given “R-S-T-L-N-E.” This resulted in a puzzle reading “_ _ _ _ N_ / _ / _ _ _CER.”

"It looks daunting to me, but you know, you have 10 seconds. ... Good luck," said host Pat Sajak. Barely using any time, Jessie quickly blurted out “buying a juicer,” nailing the puzzle with no problem. Fans were shocked at the incredible guess as it brought her game winnings to a total of $52,328. Not bad, as now she can actually go buy a juicer.

