Whataburger Throws Sick Dog A Party To Commemorate His Final Days

Maci Hanson knew there wasn't much time left with her dog, Stitch.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma, and Hanson wanted to make sure whatever time left for Stich was as special as could be. So, she sent a note to his favorite restaurant Whataburger, to see if there was anything they could do to.

Hey @Whataburger! This is Stitch and he is your #1 four-legged customer. His favorite is a Whataburger Jr. plain and dry with cheese and sometimes fries if he’s been an extra good boy! Today we found out Stitch has lymphoma and his time with us is limited. We want to throw



1/2 pic.twitter.com/36cTVc7jR6 — Maci Hanson (@macimichellee) May 22, 2019

him a Whataburger themed celebration of life party. Can you help us celebrate this sweet boy and his love of cheeseburgers? ----



2/2 — Maci Hanson (@macimichellee) May 22, 2019

Well, Whataburger came through in a big way, and sent Hanson plenty of party supplies for Stitch and all his friends.

Update 2: Sunday morning Stitch crossed the rainbow bridge where he’s now bouncing around on cheeseburger clouds! ---- He was surrounded by so much love & we were fortunate to have Stitch’s Whataburger party making his last day so special! #whatastitch #welovewhataburger pic.twitter.com/1PJapHtoVJ — Maci Hanson (@macimichellee) May 29, 2019

We hope Stitch is now has happy as can be, bouncing around on those cheeseburger clouds.

Via WFAA