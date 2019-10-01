Whataburger Shocks Customers With Debut Of New Breakfast Burger

When it comes to late night snacking, no one does it better than Whataburger. The fast food chain has turned their breakfast menu into a late night staple in Texas, and now they’ve added a new item that fans are already excited about. Whataburger announced that starting Monday night, the new breakfast burger would be added to the breakfast menu for a limited time.

Whataburger’s newest menu item, the breakfast burger, is a combination of some of their best items already on the menu. It starts with a “100 percent beef patty, Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese, all conveniently sandwiched in a 4” bun.” Being on the breakfast menu, the newest item will be available from 11 P.M. to 11 A.M.

bro is that new breakfast burger from @Whataburger real??? — ኢሳ አዎ (@3rdEyeGuy1) September 30, 2019

Yeah this new @Whataburger breakfast burger is straight ------. It's like they made it just for us nightshifters. Could be a new go-to. — Matt Meis (@mattmeis) October 1, 2019

Y’all already know ima be at Whataburger at 11 tonight to try that new breakfast burger!! -- — josué (@josuebryan29) October 1, 2019

The breakfast burger will only be available for a limited time, so many made sure to try out the newest item Monday night, the first night it was available. Based on social media reaction, many customers were thrilled with the new snack, while others couldn’t wait to try it out. It seems the Whataburger drive thru line is about to get even busier at night.

Via Fox News