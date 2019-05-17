Whataburger Hires Wall Street Firm To Explore Options

Is Whataburger for sale? Could be.  

The San Antonio-based fast food chain confirmed it's hired Wall Street's Morgan Stanley to help explore options. 

Those options could include selling all, or part of the company, or issung an IPO to raise money for expansion.

Whataburger has 820 stores in 10 states, most of them in Texas. 670 to be exact.

