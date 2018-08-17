This Dorm Room Is Completely Decorated With Everything Whataburger!

August 17, 2018
JT
JT
Whataburger, Restaurant, Logo

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Shows

One of the great joys of finally going to college is decorating your dorm room.  For most college students, this means a couple of movie posters and maybe some empty liquor bottles.  For Trinity University student Enrique Alcoreza however, he had a little help decorating from one of our favorite restaurants, Whataburger.

Alcoreza became a Resident Assistant last year, and to welcome students to the new school year, he decorated his hallway with handmade Whataburger signs and logos.  This year, Whataburger decided to aid Alcoreza in his decoration, even specially making items specifically for his dorm room! 

Whataburger described Alcoreza's dorm room as being "fully stocked with all the ways to express that all-consuming Whataburger love."

Well we love it, too!

Via WFAA

Tags: 
whataburger
local
Texas
Dorm Room
dorm
College
San Antonio
Trinity University