This Dorm Room Is Completely Decorated With Everything Whataburger!

One of the great joys of finally going to college is decorating your dorm room. For most college students, this means a couple of movie posters and maybe some empty liquor bottles. For Trinity University student Enrique Alcoreza however, he had a little help decorating from one of our favorite restaurants, Whataburger.

Alcoreza became a Resident Assistant last year, and to welcome students to the new school year, he decorated his hallway with handmade Whataburger signs and logos. This year, Whataburger decided to aid Alcoreza in his decoration, even specially making items specifically for his dorm room!

This is the dorm room of my Whataburger dreams pic.twitter.com/h341Uq4W8n — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 16, 2018

Whataburger described Alcoreza's dorm room as being "fully stocked with all the ways to express that all-consuming Whataburger love."

If you think the Yeti is cool, check out everything else we put in this @Trinity_U student's dorm room https://t.co/pTCkPAfAVp pic.twitter.com/5kukW99Va3 — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 16, 2018

Well we love it, too!

Via WFAA