Whataburger Announces Return Of All Time Favorite With Themed Rube Goldberg Machine (Video)

Everybody knows that Whataburger is best paired with a little bit of imagination and physics, right?

Well, we all got a healthy dose of three three with an announcement made by Texas' favorite fast food restaurant. Whataburger just announced the return of one of their All Time Favorite meals, and teamed with some students from Harlandale ISD on the creation of an absolutely spectacular Whataburger-themed Rube Goldberg machine to do so.

Video of Whataburger&#039;s &quot;Rube Goldberg&quot; Machine

Yup! The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is back! Also, Whataburger is updating their Apple Cranberry and Garden Salads, and is introducing an all-new salted caramel milkshake! (As if we needed MORE reasons to go to Whataburger!)

Check out all the new updates to their menu HERE.

Via WFAA