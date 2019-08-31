Lady (Hilariously) Remembers What It Was Like To Work At A Record Store

Selling records was only half the job.

Laura (who goes by @fairycakes on Twitter) decided to take to the internet to remember what it was like working at the music chain HMV: back when you had to go to the store to purchase music. ***WARNING: LANGUAGE***

11 years ago I worked in a HMV store and it still remains one of the most surreal employments I’ve ever had. Here are some of the highlights: — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

There was an old man who came in every week asking where the adult DVDs were. Every time you showed him, he’d grab his chest, yelp and pretend to faint, all in a desperate attempt to get one of the female members of staff to give him mouth to mouth. — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

A colleague called in one day to say his mum had died. Rightfully so, they gave him time off with pay so he could grieve. Except one day an angry woman came in demanding to see the manager - it was this guy’s very alive mum asking why they weren’t scheduling her son on the rota — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

Another bloke got fired because he was stealing money from the til and getting it up to the staff room by hiding it in a ‘keeping up appearances’ box set — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

On Christmas Eve a man came in at 5pm and asked if we had the new Girls Aloud album. I said we’d literally just sold out. He asked if I could order it in before 7pm that evening. I said no. He kicked down a display unit. — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

Another woman came in and asked if we had High School Musical 3 on DVD. I said it was only on cinema release and wouldn’t be available to buy until next year. She grabbed my collar, pulled my face an inch from hers, looked me dead in the eyes, and said “shitbrain” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

One day a bloke came in wearing a pair of sunglasses claiming he was Paul Weller. He asked if he could have a selection of CDs by The Jam for free as he’d misplaced his copies — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

Another guy came in every week to buy all the new singles in the UK top 40. He was about 85 years old and had been a travelling DJ since the 60s. He hadn’t had any work in years but wanted to purchase all the latest chart hits “just in case” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

One bloke got banned because he kept covering his hands in blue paint and touching the CDs to try and get them for a reduced price as they were “damaged” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

A man tried to get a refund on a Tom and Jerry boxset because the storylines were “repetitive” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

One regular customer who looked exactly like the Queen bought The Priests album 4 times. On her fourth purchase I asked why she was getting so many copies.“How do you remember me buying them? Is it because I look like the Queen? Because I get very VERY angry when people say that” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

And she did. One day another customer told her she looked like the Queen and she hit him with her handbag — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

One woman knocked down a shelving unit of Cheryl Cole books and calendars because she said she had “the face of a bitch” — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

A man threatened legal action when he discovered that instead of a staff member ordering him in Candyman: the horror film, they ordered in the CD single of Candy Man by Christina Aguilera — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

A woman came in 3 times asking me to check the central ordering database to see if she could buy the book the film Mamma Mia was based on — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

Channel 5 news came in to film some vox pops about the X Factor but eventually gave up after everyone they spoke to in the store just ended up calling Simon Cowell a wanker — Laura (@fairycakes) August 30, 2019

Even better? People started to share their own retail worker stories.

I worked at a stereo shop and was showing a guy a high end system.



When I told him what it cost, he said, “I don’t need all that, I’m not much of a pedophile”



I suggested that the term he might be meaning to use was “audiophile”...... — Eddie Muddy (@thugsRbadMK) August 31, 2019

I still work for hmv now. My favourite ever request was an old lady asking my if we had any ‘Plastic Dominoes’. After about 10 minutes intensive detective work it turned out she wanted the new ‘Placido Domingo’ album. — simon finbow (@simonfinbow) August 30, 2019

I too worked in HMV so I recognise your plight, but my time in WHSmith beat it for me! An old lady punched my manager in the face because the Candle In The Wind single for Diana was sold out. — James Beckley (@mrjimbecks) August 30, 2019

I worked in HMV over 20 years ago. One day an angry Glaswegian man came in to return his copy of Braveheart because it was ‘shite’ — Stuart Garlick (@stugarlick) August 31, 2019

I was in an HMV closing down sale and overheard a couple of schoolboys discussing the CDs on sale:



"Black Sabbath. That's not a very metal name is it?”



----‍♂️ — Matthew Stewart (@MStewart0013) August 31, 2019

We used to get calls ALL the time asking when XXX was ‘being released’ only to realise, after much checking of the ‘new release’ lists, they thought they’d rung the local prison. Turns out directory enquires could hear the difference between “HMV Preston” and “HMP Preston”. — JanettoCornetto ---- (@janettocornetto) August 30, 2019

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!