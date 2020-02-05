Wendy’s Announces Breakfast Launch Date And New Menu Items

Fans of Wendy’s have been patiently waiting the fast food chain’s new breakfast menu that they announced back in September. Now, Wendy’s has finally announced the release date, and unveiled the new breakfast menu items. Of course, the announcement was made with a shot at Macdonald’s as well.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

According to the tweet, Wendy’s breakfast will begin nationwide on March 2nd. The breakfast menu will include the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. The eggs used for the breakfast will be hand cracked according to Wendy's U.S. president and chief commercial officer, Kurt Kane.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kane. This is not Wendy’s first attempt at breakfast after an unsuccessful try in the 1980’s. Hopefully this breakfast menu is here to stay.

