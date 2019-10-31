Weird Al Yankovic Had The Perfect Response To Paul Rudd Dressing As Him For Halloween

A Photo Went Viral This Week Of Rudd Dressed As Weird Al, While His Daughter Dressed As An Avenger

October 31, 2019
JT
JT
Weird_Al_Yankovic

Amanda Edwards / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
JT
Movies & TV
Music News
Random & Odd News

Paul Rudd caught some heat this week after a photo of him trick or treating with his daughter went viral. In the photo Rudd is dressed as Weird Al Yankovic, while his daughter is dressed as The Wasp, from ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp.’ Many fans felt Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man in the film, had the perfect opportunity to give his daughter the Halloween of a lifetime, and missed it.

Maybe Paul Rudd wanted time make sure his daughter had a normal Halloween, but many BBC oil don’t help but dream of trick or treating as The Wasp, with Ant-Man himself. Still, his Weird Al costume was pretty spot on, and thanks to the photo going viral, it even got a reaction from Weird Al.

Weird Al Yankovic tweeted out a photo of his face photoshopped on Ant-Man’s body suggested he may have found his Halloween costume for this year. “Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year,” said the parody musician. While it is unknown if Weird Al actually plans to pull this off, this costume swap is the stuff all fans can enjoy.

Via Buzzfeed

Tags: 
Paul Rudd
Weird Al Yankovic
Ant-Man
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Halloween
funny
viral