Paul Rudd caught some heat this week after a photo of him trick or treating with his daughter went viral. In the photo Rudd is dressed as Weird Al Yankovic, while his daughter is dressed as The Wasp, from ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp.’ Many fans felt Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man in the film, had the perfect opportunity to give his daughter the Halloween of a lifetime, and missed it.

Imagine. She's got her Avengers candy bag. She's dressed up as The Wasp for Halloween, escorted by her father, Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man, in the actual blockbuster film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.



But he's decided to go as Weird Al Yankovic pic.twitter.com/cV08EtIGye — Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) October 27, 2019

Maybe Paul Rudd wanted time make sure his daughter had a normal Halloween, but many BBC oil don’t help but dream of trick or treating as The Wasp, with Ant-Man himself. Still, his Weird Al costume was pretty spot on, and thanks to the photo going viral, it even got a reaction from Weird Al.

Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year. https://t.co/l0NSxVNCaf pic.twitter.com/3CKq7iN0Zi — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 27, 2019

Weird Al Yankovic tweeted out a photo of his face photoshopped on Ant-Man’s body suggested he may have found his Halloween costume for this year. “Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year,” said the parody musician. While it is unknown if Weird Al actually plans to pull this off, this costume swap is the stuff all fans can enjoy.

