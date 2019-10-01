[Video] Weezer’s Cover Of Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ Made Dave Grohl Cry

When a band does a cover song, there is always risk involved. Maybe the fans don’t like it, maybe the original band or singer doesn’t want to hear it, or maybe the band just does a bad version. Then there are times where it works out perfectly, and the band doing the cover actually honors the original group. That’s what happened this weekend when Weezer’s cover of Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ made Dave Grohl cry as he listened backstage.

Video of Weezer - Lithium (Cover Nirvana) @ Rock in Rio Brasil 2019 (4K)

Weezer was on stage at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil when lead singer, Rivers Cuomo, gave a special shout out to the Foo Fighters, who were set to headline the festival. Cuomo introduced the song as a “teaser” for the Foo Fighters set. It was one of five covers Weezer performed that night, but had great meaning to Cuomo, who once claimed to be “Nirvana’s biggest fan in the Nineties.”

Video of Foo Figthers - Big me live Rock in rio 2019

When it was Dave Grohl’s time to hit the stage with the Foo Fighters, he made sure to let the crowd, and Weezer, know how much he enjoyed the cover of ‘Lithium.’ Grohl told the crowd, “I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song. I gotta be honest, I cried a little bit. I did! I miss playing that song. I miss it, so I’m happy to hear Weezer play it again. So this one goes out to the sweet Weezer.” Grohl then dedicated the Foo Fighter’s song ‘Big Me’ to Weezer. Clearly, these two groups have a ton of love and respect for each other.

Via Rolling Stone