Weezer Releases Surprise Album Containing Covers Of Tears For Fears, Michael Jackson, A-Ha, And More!

January 24, 2019
You know we love the '80s, and apparently, Weezer does to.

Just months before the release of their next original record, last night the band secretly released The Teal Album, an LP consisting solely of covers.  The band performed hits of quite a few familiar names, inlcuding Michael Jackson, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, and plenty more!

Check out the full track list below:

Africa-Toto

Everybody Wants To Rule The World-Tears For Fears

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)-Eurythmics 

Take On Me-a-ha

Happy Together-The Turtles

Paranoid-Black Sabbath 

Mr. Blue Sky-Electric Light Orchestra

 

No Scrubs-TLC

Billie Jean-Michael Jackson

Stand by Me-Ben E. King

 

The Teal Album is available digitally now!  Weezer's next original release, The Black Album, is due out in March.

Via NME

