Weezer Releases Surprise Album Containing Covers Of Tears For Fears, Michael Jackson, A-Ha, And More!
You know we love the '80s, and apparently, Weezer does to.
Just months before the release of their next original record, last night the band secretly released The Teal Album, an LP consisting solely of covers. The band performed hits of quite a few familiar names, inlcuding Michael Jackson, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, and plenty more!
Check out the full track list below:
Africa-Toto
Everybody Wants To Rule The World-Tears For Fears
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)-Eurythmics
Take On Me-a-ha
Happy Together-The Turtles
Paranoid-Black Sabbath
Mr. Blue Sky-Electric Light Orchestra
No Scrubs-TLC
Billie Jean-Michael Jackson
Stand by Me-Ben E. King
SURPRISE. #TheTealAlbum is out now https://t.co/BXg5Beb7LI It’s us covering everyone else’s hits. pic.twitter.com/TfOR6xuiWd— weezer (@Weezer) January 24, 2019
The Teal Album is available digitally now! Weezer's next original release, The Black Album, is due out in March.
Via NME