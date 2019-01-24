Weezer Releases Surprise Album Containing Covers Of Tears For Fears, Michael Jackson, A-Ha, And More!

You know we love the '80s, and apparently, Weezer does to.

Just months before the release of their next original record, last night the band secretly released The Teal Album, an LP consisting solely of covers. The band performed hits of quite a few familiar names, inlcuding Michael Jackson, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, and plenty more!

Check out the full track list below:

Africa-Toto

Everybody Wants To Rule The World-Tears For Fears

Video of Weezer - Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)-Eurythmics

Video of Weezer - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Take On Me-a-ha

Video of Weezer - Take On Me

Happy Together-The Turtles

Video of Weezer - Happy Together

Paranoid-Black Sabbath

Video of Weezer - Paranoid

Mr. Blue Sky-Electric Light Orchestra

Video of Weezer - Mr. Blue Sky

No Scrubs-TLC

Video of Weezer - No Scrubs

Billie Jean-Michael Jackson

Video of Weezer - Billie Jean

Stand by Me-Ben E. King

Video of Weezer - Stand By Me

The Teal Album is available digitally now! Weezer's next original release, The Black Album, is due out in March.

Via NME