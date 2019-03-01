Weezer Given Their Own Island In "Fortnite," Where Gamers Can Listen To Songs From Their New Album

Weezer has been rather busy lately.

They released The Teal Album consisting of nothing but covers, and followed that with an appearance on The Tonight Show where they performed their hit "Buddy Holly" as a barbershop quartet. Now, they've decided to invade another platform...video games. Specifically, the incredibly popular game Fortnite.

And now it’s finally time to kick back & relax on your very own island in the sun. Stop by the one of a kind Weezer World amusement park in Season 8 of @FortniteGame. Find it in creative mode and listen to the sweet sounds of #TheBlackAlbum while playing #FortniteCreative pic.twitter.com/5o6msnsI66 — weezer (@Weezer) March 1, 2019

Within the game's "Creative Mode," the band created "Weezer World," an island dedicated to the group that Fortnite players can visit, and preview several songs from their upcoming album, The Black Album.

There is a new @Weezer themed island in @FortniteGame season 8 which is also playing the new album @RiversCuomo pic.twitter.com/tgNI3jDjr7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 28, 2019

Weezer is promoting new music via a custom world in Fortnite’s Creative mode.https://t.co/H5GgnEekYH pic.twitter.com/mf3dplSr0i — Matt Brian (@m4tt) March 1, 2019

Recently, Marshmello held the first-ever virtual concert in Fortnite, which drew in 10.7 million players (the most for an in-game event day) last month. There's no doubt this is becoming a new trend for artists to promote their work!

Via Engadget