Weezer Fan Sings “Island In The Sun” While Receiving Brain Surgery

19-year-old Kira Iaconetti loves to act and sing.

Unfortunately, a brain tumor brought upon music-triggered epileptic attacks, which impacted both of her passions. She told Inside Edition, “It just [felt> like a light switch switches in my brain and suddenly I’m tone deaf. I can’t sing. I can’t process the words in time with the music.”

She recently underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor, but had to remain awake so doctors knew which parts of her brain were affected by the tumor when she sang. She was put under anesthesia, but remained awake, and to aid the doctors, sang Weezer’s Island in the Sun, WHILE she was undergoing brain surgery!

Video of 19-Year-Old Hits High Notes During Brain Surgery to Preserve Her Ability to Sing

The video went viral, and thankfully made its way to the band, who have since invited Kira to join them at any of their shows next year!

Wishing you a speedy recovery, @kirakuuihe! https://t.co/3yNE7hHluz would love for you to join us at one of the shows this spring - shoot us a DM + we’ll make it happen. — weezer (@Weezer) November 18, 2018

Via Billboard