Bride And Groom Photos Go Viral Thanks To Black Bear Wedding Crasher

On a bride’s wedding day, the last thing she wants to worry about is wedding crashers, especially if that wedding crasher is a black bear. A wedding photographer recently shared photos of a Tennessee wedding with an unexpected guest black bear that tried to join in on wedding photos. Luckily no one was harmed, and it made for some great photos.

Cory Brewer and Sarina Thompson were celebrating their wedding day with a ceremony in the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg recently when an unwanted guest showed up unannounced. According to the wedding photographer, after the ceremony, the guests left for the reception, while the newlyweds stayed back for pictures. However, they were forced to change plans when a black bear appeared in the backdrop of their photos.

We left the grass area and went for the bridge to finish ... Being scared didn’t cross my mind, I just wanted 'the shot,'" said the wedding photographer of the massive black bear appearance. Eventually the bear left on its own, and the couple was able to get some great pictures in the original area. Plus, they got a great story now about their wedding crashing bear.

Via Fox News