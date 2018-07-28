Wedding Photo Catches Exact Moment Groom's Sister Hits The Floor

Here's something you don't see every day.

July 28, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Talk about a one-in-a-million photo!

On his 3rd wedding anniversary, Kevin Kennedy Ryan II recently shared an interesting picture from his wedding ceremony: it shows the exact moment when he was about ready to kiss his new wife...while his sister was on the floor!

See (and read) how it all played out.

Source: Twitter

