Wedding Photo Catches Exact Moment Groom's Sister Hits The Floor

Talk about a one-in-a-million photo!

On his 3rd wedding anniversary, Kevin Kennedy Ryan II recently shared an interesting picture from his wedding ceremony: it shows the exact moment when he was about ready to kiss his new wife...while his sister was on the floor!

See (and read) how it all played out.

Three years ago, I married the love of my life and my sister fell over pic.twitter.com/9jaSazmiir — Kevin Kennedy Ryan II-- (@K_47) July 25, 2018

1) my sister fainted at the exact moment the judge says you may kiss the bride

2) hell naw

3) it's a real split second photograph, a few seconds later we were all over her!

4) idk

5) https://t.co/FhEa87MINg (don't think the boy is on Twitter) — Kevin Kennedy Ryan II-- (@K_47) July 25, 2018

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!