[Video] Weatherman Gives Snow Report Without Realizing He Left A Funny Faces Filter On Camera

Technology has improved almost every single industry, but sometimes the biggest screw ups are due to these improvements. The latest example of this comes from a weatherman in North Carolina who accidentally activated a camera filter leading to the embarrassing on air moment. As the now viral video shows, the camera rolled through a number of funny filters as the he tried to give a weather report.

It looks like it isn’t just WNC laughing this morning. -- I’m glad I could bring a smile to your faces @PeterAlexander and @kwelkernbc. Here’s the greatest hits compilation @WLOS_13 put together: https://t.co/YsU72AyUNb Remember to laugh and smile today. pic.twitter.com/Tqelma7GMb — Justin Hinton (@JustinWLOS) February 22, 2020

Justin Hinton, a weatherman in Asheville, North Carolina, was giving an outdoors weather report during a snowstorm, when he unintentionally set off quite the distraction. He accidentally put on a camera filter that cycled through a variety of hilarious augmented reality additions to his face. Throughout the report, he can be seen wearing a gold chain, a space helmet, and some wild facial hair.

"The photog[rapher> I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn't elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away,” said Hinton in a Facebook post explaining the incident. Luckily the weatherman, like everyone else was able to laugh at his viral moment. Hopefully next time the filters at least match the news report.

Via LADBible