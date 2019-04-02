“We Will Rock You,” A Musical Inspired By Queen, Coming To North America

A musical inspired by Queen is heading to North America!

Following the popularity of Bohemian Rhapsody, producers announced the North American return of the musical We Will Rock You, which uses the music of Queen to tell a "futuristic, quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders.”

Video of We Will Rock You - Montage

The original West End production, with a book by Ben Elton, opened in 2002, and featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor. Producers of the We Will Rock You say the musical "reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances."

Touring opens in Canada on September 3, and makes a stop in Dallas October 22!

Via Billboard