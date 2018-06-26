We Can't Stop Watching This Police Dog Learning To Perform CPR

It's not customary to request certain police officers to assist you in times of peril, but if we had the choice, we'd want Officer Poncho every time.

Video of the K9 officer's training has gone viral over the last few days, showing the police dog performing CPR and checking the pulse of his handler who "passed out."

Poncho can be seen jumping on his handler's chest and resting his head don his handler's neck to check his pulse, and it's the most heroic/adorable video you'll see on the internet today and probably for all time!

Good, officer.

Via WFAA