Navigation App Waze Brings Back Cookie Monster To Voice Directions

The robotic voice that comes with most navigation apps can be very annoying while driving. Many navigation companies have experienced with using different voices, sometimes using celebrity voices, but the robot voice remains constant. Now the navigation app, Waze, is taking things up a notch, adding the voice of Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster as an option to voice directions.

Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, and Cookie Monster won’t be in the Waze app forever. Update your moods (and voice!) today: https://t.co/LGVN7t5Cfp . #WazetoSesame pic.twitter.com/mpiupZYU5p — waze (@waze) September 5, 2019

This is not the first time Waze has used the voice of Cookie Monster in their app. The option was a big hit with users over the summer, when the company added a number of Sesame Street character voices as options. The other voices that have been used by Waze are Elmo and Oscar the Grouch. The addition of Cookie Monster was in celebration of the characters birthday, which was Saturday.

The comedic voice won’t last on the app forever though, as just like over the summer eventually the Sesame Street option will go away. Until then, fans can have Cookie Monster give them directions to their destination. While he doesn’t constantly say “me want cookies,” his directions are both entertaining and helpful.

Via Mashable