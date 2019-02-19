Wax Figure Of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Pushed Over, Decapitated, And Stomped On At Madame Tussauds

A wax figure in the likeness of hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was vandalized over the weekend.

A man walked into Madame Tussauds in New York City shortly before 9pm Saturday evening, where he pushed the wax figure over, “causing the head to come loose from the body” according to the police. The man reportedly stomped proceeded to stomp on the head, causing at least $300,000 in damages. He also reportedly yelled at the figure before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told the Associated Press that the damage done to the star’s wax figure will be fixed as soon as possible, so that it can return to its rightful spot in the “A-List Party Room.”

Via People