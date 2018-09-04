Burst Water Line Causes "Critical" Water Shortage In Richardson

Crews in Richardson worked overtime Labor Day weekend to repair the damage caused by a sudden and unexpected break in one of the suburb's main water lines.

After the pipe burst Thursday afternoon, six suburbs in Northeast Dallas were put under strict watering restrictions due to the "critical" shortage of water. Along with Richardson, residents of Plano, Garland, Murphy, Sachse, and Wylie were asked to “curtail” outdoor watering over the weekend. Fortunately, during the shortage, the quality of the water was never compromised and "essential" needs for water were never thought to be in jeopardy.

Early estimations had crews repairing the damage in 72 hours. However, crews were able to repair the damage 24 hours before their first estimations.

Reportedly, 10 to 15 homes in Richardson were damaged due to the burst water line

Via WFAA