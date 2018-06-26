[WATCH] These Astronauts Look Way Too Calm During 18,000 MPH Rocket Launch

You'd think rocketing into space at speeds of 18,000 mph would be a pretty terrifying experience even with training, but these astronauts make it look easy.

Video of Horizons mission - Soyuz: launch to orbit

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst recently tweeted out a video taken during the Soyuz spacecraft launch on June 6th. The video shows the cockpit as Gerst and two other astronauts are rocketed into space, traveling over 1,000 miles in just under 10 minutes.

What's particularly crazy about this video is just how calm these three astronauts look. For the entire launch, all three men, some how, manage to stay completely expressionless.

Now, this could have something to do with the spacecraft itself. The Soyuz has consistently flown successful missions since the 1960's, and there have been no deaths associated with the rocket since '71.

