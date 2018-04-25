Watch Rick Astley Perform "Never Gonna Give You Up" In A Basement With 200 Strangers (Video)

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a musical group based in Toronto that has an open format with their performances, anyone can go up on stage and join them for a song. While playing a basement show somewhere in Toronto for 200 people, they were joined by one of the '80s biggest stars.

Frontman Daveed Goldman pleaded for Rick Astley to join them on stage, so he did! Astley, Choir! Choir! Choir!, along with 200 strangers performed an incredible rendition of "Never Gonna Give You Up" that will have you singing it the whole rest of the day!

Video of Rick Astley with Choir! Choir! Choir! - Never Gonna Give You Up!!!

Via CBC