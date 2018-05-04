Watch Jason Witten's Retirement Speech And Try Not To Cry (Video)
Yesterday, Jason Witten made it official, retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL.
Flanked by head coach Jason Garrett and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, Witten gave an incredibly emotional speech reflecting on his football life and his time with the Cowboys. Witten thanked Cowboys players, staff, and personnel past and present, and there was not a dry eye in the house. Witten was teary even before he began speaking.
It’s allergy season, right?#ThankYouWitten #ThankYou82 pic.twitter.com/iy1ZK5JRLe— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 3, 2018
The Cowboys also produced an incredible tribute video that was played before Witten took the podium.
The --#ThankYouWitten pic.twitter.com/96c4TcoTIc— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 3, 2018
Witten also received a ton of praise and well wishes from those both inside and outside the Cowboys organization.
Great player. Great role model. Thank you @JasonWitten https://t.co/WnL5TE1fjn— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 4, 2018
A pro’s pro. One of the best to ever do it and a great example for others to follow. Congrats on an incredible career my friend!!! Enjoy the next chapter!!! https://t.co/f7DLMGIqso— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 4, 2018
#ThankYouWitten pic.twitter.com/rP1BVtUEEz— Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) May 4, 2018
One of the best to ever do it.#ThankYou82 #VFL #PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/3TVwUuV2vO— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) May 3, 2018
Its crazy looking back at these pics. Endless memories in the trenches .... pic.twitter.com/34UsDEHVjm— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 3, 2018
Witten accepted an offer to join the Monday Night Football team, a role he will fill immediately. We're going to miss ya, Witt!
Via WFAA