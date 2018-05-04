Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Watch Jason Witten's Retirement Speech And Try Not To Cry (Video)

May 4, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Shows

Yesterday, Jason Witten made it official, retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL.

Flanked by head coach Jason Garrett and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, Witten gave an incredibly emotional speech reflecting on his football life and his time with the Cowboys.  Witten thanked Cowboys players, staff, and personnel past and present, and there was not a dry eye in the house.  Witten was teary even before he began speaking.

We challenge you not to be the same.  

The Cowboys also produced an incredible tribute video that was played before Witten took the podium.

 

Witten also received a ton of praise and well wishes from those both inside and outside the Cowboys organization.  

Witten accepted an offer to join the Monday Night Football team, a role he will fill immediately.  We're going to miss ya, Witt!

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Jason Witten
Dallas Cowboys
sports
Football
Retirement
speech
Dallas
DFW
local