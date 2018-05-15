Watch The First Trailer For Queen Biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Video)
Ok, this is going to be incredible.
The first teaser-trailer for the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was just released, and form the trailer alone, it looks like everything a fan in the band would want in a movie. The short clip is set to Queen's bevy of hits, and Emmy-award winner Rami Malek embodies Mercury. Seriously, this movie is going to be so good.
Check it out below!
Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters in the United States November 2nd!
Via Digital Spy