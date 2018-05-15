Watch The First Trailer For Queen Biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Video)

Ok, this is going to be incredible.

The first teaser-trailer for the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was just released, and form the trailer alone, it looks like everything a fan in the band would want in a movie. The short clip is set to Queen's bevy of hits, and Emmy-award winner Rami Malek embodies Mercury. Seriously, this movie is going to be so good.

Check it out below!

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody - Official Teaser Trailer

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters in the United States November 2nd!

Via Digital Spy