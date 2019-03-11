Watch Amazing Footage Of Queen Rehearsing Before Famed Live Aid Concert

Queen changed the state of music forever with their amazing performance at Live Aid in 1985.

Now, we're finally getting a chance to look at the band rehearse their infamous set before they took the stage in front of over 70,000 people.

The footage shows Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon as they rehearse "Radio Gaga" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," and even though it's just rehearsal, they give an amazing performance on par with anyone.

Check it out below!