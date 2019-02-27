Warning! NEVER Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant, Because This Is What Will Happen To Your Car!

It should just be common sense for all drivers to know not to park next to a fire hydrant.

It’s incredibly inconvenient for all parties in the case of an emergency. The firefighters are blocked of easy access, and you’re car could end up taking some damage.

The Anaheim Fire & Rescue proved that correct when a car parked next to a fire hydrant suffered a little damage, after both back windows were shattered in order to pull the hose through to fight the fire across the street.

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Along with the broken windows, the driver of that Nissan Sedan was hit with several citation and towing fees.

Via CBS Los Angeles