Warning! NEVER Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant, Because This Is What Will Happen To Your Car!

February 27, 2019
JT
JT
It should just be common sense for all drivers to know not to park next to a fire hydrant.

It’s incredibly inconvenient for all parties in the case of an emergency.  The firefighters are blocked of easy access, and you’re car could end up taking some damage.

The Anaheim Fire & Rescue proved that correct when a car parked next to a fire hydrant suffered a little damage, after both back windows were shattered in order to pull the hose through to fight the fire across the street.

Along with the broken windows, the driver of that Nissan Sedan was hit with several citation and towing fees.

Via CBS Los Angeles

