Wace Wave Pool Closes After Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Surfer

A wave pool has closed at a Waco surf resort after one of its patrons developed an incredibly rare infection that took his life.

The BSR Surf Resort voluntarily closed its wave pool for CDC testing after Fabrizio "Fab" Stabile of New Jersey developed a brain-eating amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri. Symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, followed by a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations.

The fatality rate for the infection is over 97%.

Video of Waco wave pool closes after surfer dies from &#039;brain-eating amoeba&#039;

The CDC collected water samples from the park, and it will remained closed until the source of the contamination can be found.

Via WFAA