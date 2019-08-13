Virgin Hotel Sets Opening Date For New Dallas Location

August 13, 2019
JT
JT
Virgin Logo

Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features
Travel
Trending

Get ready for Dallas’ newest hotel. 

The Virgin Hotel in Dallas’ Design District will open this December.

The hotel will have 268 rooms, two penthouse suites, and will feature multiple restaurants and bars, a 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop pool. The hotel has been the in the works since 2015 and is finally opening this holiday season. 

The restaurant 'The Commons Club' will be near the main entrance and will be open to everyone, along with their coffee shop that will serve Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee. The fourth floor will feature another resturant that serves light bites and cocktails. Reservations are now being accepted for December 15th and beyond. 

Big D, the day is officially here. Our doors open late 2019, when you’re welcome to dine at @commonsclubdal, perk up at @funnylibrarycoffee Shop, or kick back in one of our chambers. Book your visit today and be one of the first guests at #VirginHotelsDallas! #LinkInBio

A post shared by Virgin Hotels Dallas (@virginhotelsdal) on

Via: Paper City Mag

Tags: 
Virgin Hotel
Dallas
opening
Holiday Season
Design District

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes