Virgin Hotel Sets Opening Date For New Dallas Location

Get ready for Dallas’ newest hotel.

The Virgin Hotel in Dallas’ Design District will open this December.

The hotel will have 268 rooms, two penthouse suites, and will feature multiple restaurants and bars, a 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop pool. The hotel has been the in the works since 2015 and is finally opening this holiday season.

The restaurant 'The Commons Club' will be near the main entrance and will be open to everyone, along with their coffee shop that will serve Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee. The fourth floor will feature another resturant that serves light bites and cocktails. Reservations are now being accepted for December 15th and beyond.

Via: Paper City Mag