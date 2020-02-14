People Disgusted After Video Goes Viral Showing A Man Bathing In Wendy’s Kitchen Sink

When it comes to viral videos, the last place anyone wants to see something gross happen is in a restaurant kitchen. That’s why so many online are disgusted after video of a man bathing in a Wendy’s kitchen sink went viral recently. The video shows a man shirtless in the industrial sized sink as employees laugh nearby.

In the video, the man shown is submerged in water, in the sink usually used for washing dishes. Wash yourself!” joked a uniformed Wendy’s employee seen on camera. The man later says “It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life.”

The video was shared on Tuesday and has since been seen over 80,000 times. Wendy’s responded by saying “We take it very, very seriously. We have already taken the proper steps to make sure something like this never happens again.” It has been reported that all employees involved have been fired, but it is unknown if the man in the sink worked at the fast food chain.

Via Fox News