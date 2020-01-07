Video Shows An Insane Amount Of Mountain Cedar Being Released In Central Texas

The amount of pollen being released by the cedar down in Central Texas is insane.

A man over on Lake Travis posted a video of the cedar trees releasing pollen into the air. Markus Hogue, who posted the video, told FOX 7 Austin that he initially didn’t think it was pollen in the air.

"I first thought it was a fire starting until I noticed other cedar trees releasing their pollen."

Better grab some tissues and stock up on medication before your allergies get any worse. According to the Allergy and Asthma Center of Austin, Cedar pollen counts in Central Texas are the highest of any plant anywhere in the world.