[Video] Man Breaks Into Taco Bell And Cooks Himself A Meal Before Taking A Nap

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia shared surveillance footage from a Taco Bell showing a man breaking in to make himself a meal. The post was shared on Wednesday, but according to police the crime took place on Christmas morning. The video shows the man had knowledge of Taco Bell, as he was able to easily find ingredients, and cook in their kitchen.

This is not the only criminal activity that happened at a Taco Bell over the holidays. A Taco Bell employee in Michigan was arrested recently after causing severe damage to the chain’s location. After these recent incidents, Taco Bell may want to think about stepping up security a bit.

Via Fox News