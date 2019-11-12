Viral “Unicorn Farts” Beer, Brewed With Fruity Pebbles And Glitter, To Return In 2020

It is rare that beer and glittery unicorns are mentioned in the same breath, but one brewery in Maryland is doing their best to bring the two together. DuClaw Brewing Company went viral earlier this year when they released their ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts’ beer, and now the brewery has announced the beer will return in 2020. Of course, with a beer as odd as “Unicorn Farts,” the brewery couldn’t just announce its beer’s return with a simple tweet.

In partnership with Diablo Doughnuts, the Maryland-based DuClaw Brewing Company announced the return of their viral beer with a Lizzo inspired photoshoot. The photos show the brewery’s owner sitting in a bathtub filled with fruity pebbles and “Unicorn Farts” beer. The 5.5 percent ABV sour ale is brewed with Fruity Pebbles cereal and edible glitter.

The special brew was first spotted in March, but was only available for a limited time. Now, the DuClaw Brewing Company is announcing the beer will return in June 2020. For now, the beer will only be available in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. While there is still no word on if it will make its way to Texas, if it keeps gaining online popularity, hopefully an expansion across the entire country is in the future.

Via Popsugar